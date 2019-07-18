Video: “Trippier replacement sorted” – these fans impressed with Mauricio Pochettino’s brilliant goal in Spurs training

We knew Mauricio Pochettino was some player back in the day, however we didn’t realise that the Argentine still had it firmly in his locker.

Over the past few years, Pochettino has managed to establish himself as one of the best managers on the planet, and despite hanging up his boots many moons ago, it looks like the Spurs boss could still cut it against some of the best of today’s game!

As seen in the video above, Pochettino showed off his skills in Spurs training recently, sinking a free kick into the top corner, something that has lead to a lot of fans praising the Tottenham manager for his skills.

Wow already found a replacement for Tripp — Anthony (@adarynv) July 18, 2019

Better than Trippier ? — Jonny Mac (@JonnyMacDonald) July 18, 2019

Get Poch in at right back. — ?E??? (@ReubsJ1) July 18, 2019

announce poch as player-manager — aif123 (@aif123_2) July 18, 2019

Trippier replacement sorted pretty quickly — Gejege (@gejege_) July 18, 2019

He’s never lost his touch! ?? — Viv Jones (@vivjones10) July 18, 2019