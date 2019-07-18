West Ham plotting RAID on rivals Tottenham for key addition to Pellegrini’s squad

West Ham are reportedly considering a swoop for Tottenham ace Victor Wanyama in the event that Pedro Obiang seals an exit this summer.

The Hammers are expected to lose the 27-year-old as La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira has suggested that he’s set for a move to Sassuolo worth €11m in total, as per his tweet below.

In the event that exit materialises, Pellegrini will be keen to bolster his midfield options and fill that void, and as per insider ExWHUemployee on Twitter, it’s been suggested that Wanyama could be considered the solution.

Given Tottenham broke their club transfer record to seal the signing of Tanguy Ndombele earlier this month in a €60m deal, as per BBC Sport, it’s likely to lead to less playing time for Wanyama.

The 28-year-old has been limited to just 46 appearances over the last two seasons combined, with injuries and competition for places forcing him to play a lesser role.

That was after he enjoyed making 47 outings in his first season with Tottenham after his move from Southampton in 2016, and so a move elsewhere may well suit him to get a more prominent role and to put his fitness issues behind him.

It might also suit West Ham in replacing Obiang, as Wanyama’s physicality and steeliness in midfield could be key to helping Pellegrini build on last season and as he looks to continue to guide the Hammers further up the Premier League table this coming campaign.