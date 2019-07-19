AC Milan transfer news: More talks over €40m-rated target with decision next week as trio linked with exits

AC Milan are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Juventus defender Merih Demiral, while Suso, Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone have been linked with exits.

Having seen Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata leave at the end of last month after their contracts expired, the Rossoneri have voids to fill in defence.

Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio are the only two options currently available to coach Marco Giampaolo, with Mattia Caldara still recovering from a serious injury setback last season.

In turn, with pre-season fixtures fast approaching and the new Serie A campaign not far away, Milan will know that they need to address the issue sooner rather than later.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian giants are pushing to try and get an agreement with Juventus over Demiral after initiating fresh talks over the phone on Friday.

He adds that the Turkish centre-half is valued at €40m by the Bianconeri, while a decision is expected next week from the reigning Serie A champions as to whether or not they will sell and what the formula of the deal will be.

The 21-year-old only joined Juve earlier this summer, but after confirming the signing of Matthijs de Ligt this week coupled with the presence of the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and others, it’s difficult to see where he will be able to fit in and playing big minutes.

While that will solve one issue, there is also plenty of speculation regarding possible exits from Milan too with Sky Sports noting that Cutrone is being linked with a move to Wolves, with the Rossoneri said to be demanding at least £23m for their youth product.

Albeit restricted due to competition for places, the 21-year-old has proven to be a key figure for Milan over the past two seasons, and so it would certainly be a shock to see them sell him now.

Further, Di Marzio notes that Silva could also be offloaded with Monaco said to be interested, while MilanNews.it note that Suso’s agent held a meeting with the Milan management on Friday evening to discuss the possibility of an exit this summer.

It’s suggested that unless the right offer arrives it’s unlikely that Suso will be sold, but the mere fact that a discussion took place on the matter will surely raise doubts over his future at Milan.