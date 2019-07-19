Agent of Man Utd misfit meets Euro giants and discusses Old Trafford exit

A meeting between Inter and the agent of Matteo Darmian reportedly led to discussions over a possible Man Utd exit for the Italian this summer.

The 29-year-old has endured a frustrating spell at Old Trafford, as he arrived in 2015 as a regular for Torino and Italy and with a bright future ahead.

Unfortunately for him, after making 39 appearances in his first season with the Red Devils, he has managed just 53 outings in the last three campaigns combined, as injuries, poor form and increased competition for places has left him playing a bit-part role.

Coupled with the addition of Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer and with Luke Shaw making the left-back position his own now, question marks have been raised over whether or not Darmian would move on this summer.

According to Calciomercato, he could get an opportunity to return to Italy with Inter, as during a meeting between his agent, Tullio Tinti, and the Nerazzurri, his name came up in discussions as a possible solution to one of Antonio Conte’s problems.

His versatility could arguably make him an appealing target for the Italian tactician, although it’s noted in the report that while Darmian could be available in a value-for-money deal this summer, Inter will likely have to make room in their squad first before bringing him in.

In turn, Man Utd may well have to wait a little longer to offload him, as ultimately it’s difficult to see where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fits him in moving forward, and Darmian will surely want to get back to playing a more prominent role to also force his way back into the Italy squad.

It remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for that to happen, but Inter could provide him with a possible solution in the coming weeks.