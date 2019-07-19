Speculation has been rife over Paul Pogba’s future at Man Utd this summer, but teammate Andreas Pereira believes he has the solution to keep him.

As noted by the Metro, there has been reported interest from former club Juventus who hope to take him back to Turin, while Real Madrid are also specifically noted in that report as previously being interested in the Frenchman.

Aside from the fact that the Red Devils have already lost Ander Herrera this summer which has weakened their midfield further, the fact remains that Pogba is still their most talented player and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely prefer to build around him rather than having to replace him.

With that in mind, Pereira has insisted that he hopes the 26-year-old stays at Old Trafford, and he plans on taking it upon himself to ensure that he doesn’t go anywhere this summer.

“It is great [to train and play with him] – just in the group he is a great person,” he is quoted as saying by The Telegraph. “It will be very important if he stays with us. He is a very good player and top class as a person as well.

“I learn from him everyday. He is one of my closest friends, I have been here with him since 16, so he is like family to me. I might have to steal his phone so he doesn’t speak to anyone!”

Pereira was reiterating his opinion that he feels Pogba will be key in helping the youngsters in the squad step up and develop their respective games this year, while the Telegraph explicitly refer to interest from Real Madrid and Juve, although his touted £160m price-tag is said to be putting them off.

In turn, Pereira may well get his wish this summer and see Pogba remain, but just in case speculation ramps up ahead of the transfer deadline next month, he’s on hand to help Solskjaer out and ensure Pogba can’t receive any incoming calls in the coming weeks.