Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in talented youngster Bilel Hassaini and have made an approach for the Nancy starlet.

Jurgen Klopp is arguably in a comfortable position this summer, as given the level of quality that his side displayed last season, there isn’t a huge amount that he has to do in the transfer window.

The Merseyside giants boast a world-class squad with plenty of depth, and that was proven with their Premier League title bid and success in the Champions League.

Perhaps the exits of Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge will lead to some additions to fill those voids, but ultimately Klopp isn’t seemingly under pressure to make big signings.

According to The Mirror though, via GFFN, the Reds are considering a move for Hassaini, as it’s claimed that they’ve made an offer and in the process have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race for his signature.

It’s suggested that Liverpool would initially look to add the 18-year-old to their U23s side, but time will tell if they are able to fend off the competition and secure a deal.

As rightly noted by the Mirror though, the Reds could emerge as the ideal landing spot given Klopp’s reputation of improving young players throughout his career.

While competition for places would be stiff at Anfield, Liverpool also offer a great opportunity of winning trophies in the more immediate future based on their progress last season, and so that could be a decisive factor too if a transfer scrap now develops for Hassaini.

Nevertheless, as noted above, Klopp will likely be in no rush to add reinforcements this summer, as he’ll assess his options and bring in players who fit his ideas and style moving forward.