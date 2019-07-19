Arsenal ready to green light exit for misfit to pocket £5m from Premier League rivals

Arsenal are reportedly open to allowing Carl Jenkinson to seal an exit from the Emirates to join Crystal Palace in a possible £5m deal this summer.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners in 2011, but he has managed just 70 appearances in that time while he’s also been shipped out on loan to West Ham United and Birmingham City.

Even after the managerial change which saw Unai Emery arrive last year, he still hasn’t been able to cement his place in the Arsenal line-up, and it could now be time to move on for a new challenge.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace have set their sights on in him and it’s added that Arsenal are open to green lighting an exit which would see them pocket £5m for the versatile defender.

The deal would arguably suit all parties concerned as Jenkinson would get an opportunity to play more regularly, while Palace will fill the void left behind by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

As for Arsenal, it could line their pockets a little more to focus on bringing in their own transfer targets this summer to bolster Unai Emery’s squad.

Hector Bellerin will return from injury while Ainsley Maitland-Niles has often filled in at the back, thus leading to Jenkinson seemingly now being considered surplus to requirements.

While it’s not a huge fee, it could be enough to allow Arsenal to make an astute move in the market, as they look to improve the squad and ensure that they break back into the top four in the Premier League this coming season and return to the Champions League in the process.