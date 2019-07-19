Arsenal set to land key signing as Tottenham fail in bid to hijack €30m swoop

Arsenal are reportedly set to successfully fend off Tottenham and secure the signing of Saint Etienne youngster William Saliba.

The Gunners were woeful defensively last year, as they conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games which in turn gave them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Unai Emery has been linked with strengthening his backline, and it appears as though he has secured a long-term solution.

According to The Guardian, Saliba has opted to join Arsenal and will snub Spurs after they tried to hijack their move late on, in a deal that will cost €30m plus bonuses while he is expected to pen a five-year deal as he prepares to undergo a medical at some stage.

Importantly though, it’s added that he will be loaned back to the French side this season, and so some Arsenal fans will perhaps raise question marks over the sense in that given that they need defensive reinforcements immediately.

Particularly given the situation surrounding stalwart Laurent Koscielny, as per the Mirror, the Gunners may well have to try and find another defensive solution this summer while they wait for Saliba to arrive at the Emirates.

Nevertheless, they will surely be buoyed by the fact that they have now seemingly kept Tottenham at bay and secured Saliba’s signing, as evidently they have sold the project well to him and he believes that they can go from strength to strength moving forward by breaking back into the top four in the Premier League and getting back into the Champions League after his arrival.

Mauricio Pochettino can perhaps offer a more immediate route to competing for trophies, but Saliba appears set for Arsenal, and they will hope that he can use the upcoming campaign to continue to gain experience and maturity to develop his game further and arrive next summer ready to be a key figure in the starting XI.