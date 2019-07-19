Arsenal could reportedly welcome Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid next week as they close in on a loan deal for the Real Madrid midfielder.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make a consistent impact at the Bernabeu, as although he’s made 56 appearances across the last two campaigns, it has been in a bit-part role as he has battled to become a more prominent figure in the starting XI.

There’s little doubt over his talent and potential as he showed his quality earlier this summer for Spain U21s as they won the European Championships, and he’ll undoubtedly hope to now build on that with regular playing time to take his game to the next level.

As noted by the Express, it has been suggested that all that is standing in the way for Ceballos to join Arsenal on loan is Zinedine Zidane’s approval.

Given the French tactician has the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro at his disposal in midfield, it’s difficult to see how Ceballos displaces them on a consistent basis, and so he may well be willing to allow him to move on in a temporary deal.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners are on the verge of securing an agreement, as it’s claimed that not only has Ceballos given his approval of the move, but it’s even suggested that the switch could be confirmed next week.

Time will tell if that timeline is accurate, but the sooner the better as far as Arsenal are concerned as they’ll want any further new arrivals to adjust, adapt and get settled as soon as possible ahead of the new campaign.

Ceballos will add technical quality, style and creativity to Unai Emery’s midfield, and the Arsenal boss will surely be delighted if they can indeed now wrap up a loan deal to ensure the Spanish international can give them a hand in the upcoming season.