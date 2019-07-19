BAD NEWS for Spurs as Bayern Munich open talks over BEATING Pochettino’s side to £60M transfer target

Spurs have been dealt some bad news regarding their pursuit of Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, after it was noted that Bayern Munich have opened talks with the Spanish side over a move for the Argentine.

According to the Sun, Spurs are firmly in the hunt to sign Lo Celso this summer, however chairman Daniel Levy is unwilling to fork out the £60M needed to bring him to north London.

And following this, it seems like Mauricio Pochettino’s side have suffered another setback in their pursuit of the player, as it’s been stated by journalist Christian Falk that Bayern have opened talks with Betis regarding a move for Lo Celso.

Exclusive: @FCBayern is also discussing a Transfer of Giovani Lo Celso (23, Betis Sevilla) @SPORTBILD @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 19, 2019

Lo Celso would be a fantastic signing for Spurs to make, as by bringing him in, the club would be adding another creative, goal-scoring midfielder to their ranks.

Last year, the Argentine international bagged 16 goals and six assists in all competitions, form that saw him earn a place in the Albiceleste’s squad for this summer’s Copa America.

However following these two bits of information, it seems like the north London side are up against it in the race to land the midfielder’s signature.

Should Spurs chairman Levy continue to be stubborn regarding his unwillingness to pay £60M for Lo Celso, it seems like Bayern could sneak ahead of them in the race for the player, something that’ll come as a big blow for Pochettino’s team.

Looks like there’s still a lot more to come in this transfer saga, folks…