Barcelona eyeing transfer of €15M Champions League winner to be back-up option for Luis Suarez

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a move for Croatia and Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic, as the club search for a back-up option for Luis Suarez.

Despite having just signed Antoine Griezmann from rivals Atletico Madrid, it seems like the Blaugrana are still keen to add to their attacking options ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

According to Don Balon, Barca are eyeing up Juve ace Mandzukic, a player who’ll end up costing them around €15M should he move to the Camp Nou, with the club aiming to bring him in a back-up option for Uruguayan Suarez.

Barca could use with adding another striking option to their ranks this summer, especially seeing as it looks like new signing Griezmann could be playing up top alongside Suarez and Messi this year.

If this is the case, Suarez will surely be used as the club’s central striker, thus it makes sense for the Spanish giants to be in the hunt for a back-up option for the former Liverpool man.

Mandzukic is a very experienced forward, with the player having won numerous league titles and other pieces of silverware throughout his career thus far.

In the past few years, Mandzukic has won numerous league titles with both Juve and Bayern Munich, with the Croatian also winning the Champions League with the German giants back in 2013 as well.

Barca could do with an experienced star like Mandzukic in their squad, even if it’s just to help the club during the latter stages of competitions towards the tail end of this campaign.