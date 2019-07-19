Barcelona have reportedly made a new plan to bring back Neymar, which involves signing the Brazilian on loan for this season with the option to buy him permanently next summer.

Neymar is eager to leave PSG as ESPN claim that the 27-year old expressed his desire to leave the Parisians in a meeting with the club’s director Leonardo.

SEE MORE: Announcement NEXT WEEK: Barcelona closing in on transfer of European star with €30M+ bid lined up

Manager Thomas Tuchel claimed he knew that the forward wanted to leave PSG before the Copa America. As quoted by MARCA, Tuchel told RMC Sports: “I knew that he wanted to go before the Copa America, but it’s a topic between the club and Neymar. It’s all clear between us, now it’s up to the club and Neymar. We work together, it’s something between the club and him.”

A recent report from Sky Sports stated that the Blaugrana made another offer for Neymar consisting of £90million and any two players out of Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Malcom, Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti.

Barca are also making another plan to land their former star. According to SPORT, Barcelona plan on signing Neymar on loan with the option of signing him on a permanent basis next summer.

This option seems the best possible way for Barca to sign Neymar, provided PSG reject their player plus cash deal.

The Blaugrana have already spent big money to sign Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann. Hence, signing Neymar this summer could be very difficult. However, if PSG and Barca agree on a loan deal with a clause to buy, securing Neymar could be possible for Barcelona.