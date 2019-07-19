Barcelona reject chance to seal transfer of €27.8M Premier League star who would’ve bolstered weak area of squad

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Spurs and England ace Danny Rose this summer, however the Blaugrana have rejected this chance despite their limited options at left-back.

Rose played a key role in Spurs’ first team last year, with the England international helping the club reach the Champions League final and achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However despite this, it looks as if the player could be sealing a move away from the north London side this summer, with Sport reporting that Rose will leave the club in the coming weeks.

The report from Sport also states that Rose has offered himself to Barca, however the Spanish giants aren’t interested in taking up this offer.

This comes despite the club lacking in options at left-back, one area of their squad that definitely needs bolstering before the transfer window closes next month.

Ernesto Valverde only really has Jordi Alba to pick from in that position, and should the Spaniard get injured at some point this season, the club will be left in a sticky situation.

Signing Rose could’ve prevented any potential scenario like this from happening, however it doesn’t look like this move will be going through in any way following this report.

The Telegraph have noted that Mauricio Pochettino’s side value Rose at £25M (€27.8M), information that won’t be important to Barcelona given this recent news.