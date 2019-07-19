‘Best news I’ve heard today’ – These Chelsea fans delighted as Lampard makes key decision

Chelsea suffered a disappointing defeat to Kawasaki Frontale on Friday as they continued their pre-season preparations.

The Blues will know that this period is about building their fitness and being ready for the start of the new campaign, but naturally suffering a defeat will be a disappointment for all concerned.

New boss Frank Lampard will be looking at the bigger picture though and hoping that his side will ultimately be ready for the start of competitive action and that the positive results begin to arrive when it matters most.

However, he confirmed after the game that his intention is to keep Kurt Zouma at Chelsea this season, and judging from the reaction below, it has certainly gone done well with the Blues faithful who noted that it was positive news after such a disappointing result.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Everton and impressed, and judging from Lampard’s comments below, he will now be given a chance to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge again and force his way in the starting line-up.

As seen below, there were a few fans calling for him to replace David Luiz in the XI, but time will tell if that’s Lampard’s preference, or if he sticks with experience in the backline to give them a sold foundation to go out and win games.

Nevertheless, it’s likely to be a morale boost for Zouma, as he’ll hope to now stake his claim in the Chelsea side and avoid another loan spell away from the club to finally remove the question marks hanging over his future with the Blues.

It is a major decision in its own right though, as it can be considered a big indication of Lampard’s approach this season and his desire to give the younger players a chance to impress and freshen up the squad.

