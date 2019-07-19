Bid IMMINENT: Man Utd ready to launch £70m offer to land third summer signing

Man Utd are reportedly set to submit a £70m bid for Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes in ‘the coming hours’ to try and land another key signing.

The Red Devils have already brought in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far this summer to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, but more is needed to ensure that they can compete.

Following the exit of Ander Herrera, the midfield is surely an area which the Norwegian tactician is looking at to add more quality and depth, and it appears as though Fernandes is their priority target.

As reported by the Daily Mail, via O Jogo, Man Utd are being tipped to launch a £70m for the Portuguese international in the ‘coming hours’, and so news is expected imminently on whether or not they have made a breakthrough in their pursuit.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, and so his creativity and goal threat in the final third will be a welcome boost for Man Utd.

That in turn could take the burden off Paul Pogba’s shoulders, assuming that he stays on at United this summer amid ongoing widespread speculation over his future, as per the Telegraph, and Solskjaer will certainly hope to build around the Frenchman rather than try to replace him.

The news around Fernandes appears to have gone on for a lifetime already, and so with the new season fast approaching and with work still to do to ensure that they have a squad capable of competing for major honours, United fans will surely be hoping that a deal for Fernandes can be done sooner rather than later to ensure he has plenty of time to settle in.

However, the first major obstacle that must be overcome is finding an agreement with Sporting on a transfer fee, as the touted £70m offer may not be enough.