Chelsea ace handed big boost as Frank Lampard confirms star is “part of the first-team squad” ahead of new season

Frank Lampard has given Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount a huge boost today, after the Blues boss confirmed the youngster will be included in his first-team squad for the upcoming season.

Mount, who spent last season playing under Lampard at Derby County last year, has been featuring regularly for the west London side in pre-season so far, and it looks like this is only the beginning for Mount’s first team opportunities with Chelsea.

According the Mirror, Lampard spoke about Mount after his side’s 1-0 loss to Kawasaki Frontale on Friday, stating that “I thought Mason’s performance was really good and it was a continuation of how he played for me last year”.

Lampard then added “Mason’s part of the first-team squad this year and it’s time for him. His qualities will improve even more with the qualities around him.”

These words will surely be hugely comforting for Mount to hear, who will now seemingly play a role for the club’s first team this year if Lampard’s words are anything to go off.

The 20-year-old was brilliant for the Rams last year, as he scored eight and assisted five in 35 Championship games, helping the club achieve a top-six finish in the process.

Sadly for Mount, Lampard and Derby, they were beaten in the play-off final by Aston Villa, a loss that all associated with the club would’ve surely taken to heart.

It’ll be interesting to see how significant a role Mount plays for Chelsea’s first team this year, and whether he can cement a regular first team place during Lampard’s first year in charge.