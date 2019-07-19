Man Utd are reportedly considering a smart swoop on Juventus to sign experienced midfield ace Blaise Matuidi this summer, as they’ve already made an enquiry.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has two issues in midfield ahead of the new campaign, with the first being the need to replace Ander Herrera after his exit at the end of last month when his contract expired.

On top of that, filling the void that the Spaniard left behind is arguably necessary to continue to build around Paul Pogba, to put him in a position to have a bigger impact this coming season.

What better way to do that than sign his international teammate who has been key in helping him be so influential for France, with The Mirror reporting that United have made contact with Juventus over the possibility of signing Matuidi in a touted £20m deal.

However, it’s added that they fierce competition for his signature both in England and around Europe, and so it remains to be seen if they can secure an agreement or not.

From Matuidi’s perspective, the arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey this summer will surely put his place in Maurizio Sarri’s starting line-up under threat, and if there is a genuine concern over his playing time and a lesser role then perhaps he could be open to considering his options this summer.

For Man Utd though, the Frenchman has seen and done it all with four Ligue 1 titles and two Serie A titles to his name among many other trophies during a glittering playing career at club level, while he also helped France to win the World Cup last year.

While it would perhaps go against Solskjaer’s transfer strategy this summer as he has opted to swoop for talented young players thus far in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, he’ll surely know that he has to strike a balance and have experience and quality at his disposal too, and Matuidi would certainly provide that.