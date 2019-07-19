Deal close: Man Utd ace set to pen new contract with key condition in talks

Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with the club, but is expected to go out on loan again this season.

Given the level of quality between the posts at Old Trafford with David de Gea and Sergio Romero, it will be difficult for any other shot-stopper to make a breakthrough in the more immediate future.

SEE MORE: Bid IMMINENT: Man Utd ready to launch £70m offer to land third summer signing

In turn, the 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and was a fundamental figure in their promotion from the Championship after featuring in all 46 league games.

Building on that, he’ll want to maintain that continuity to gain experience and develop his game, but ultimately it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at Man Utd.

According to the Daily Mail, the talented goalkeeper is close to signing a new contract with the Red Devils with his current deal only having 12 months remaining on it, while it’s specifically noted that a key condition in talks has been to allow Henderson to go out on loan again this year.

It’s added that a return to Bramall Lane appears to be the most likely solution as he will get a chance to play regularly in the Premier League this time round, and it sounds promising based on the report in terms of Henderson’s chances moving forward to eventually make his mark at United.

As seen with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season and in pre-season this year, coupled with the signings that he’s made in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Man Utd boss is ready to give youngsters a chance.

While De Gea’s presence in the squad will mean that he isn’t quite ready to look to Henderson yet, there is every chance that if the talented goalkeeper impresses again this season, this time in the English top flight, that he’ll get a chance to displace the Spaniard further down the line.

It’s a move that arguably suits all parties, albeit more so in a short-term sense for Sheffield United who will hope Henderson can help them stay up next season at least.