Great news for Liverpool as key superstar close to agreeing new £430,000-a-week Reds contract

Liverpool have been given a huge boost regarding the future of key player Mohamed Salah, after it was stated that the Egyptian is close to agreeing a new deal with the Reds.

Salah has been one of the best and most consistent players on the planet over the past two seasons, with the winger also picking up back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots in that time frame as well.

The Egyptian international played a huge role in the Reds’ successful Champions League campaign last season, with Salah also contributing significantly to his side Premier League title challenge as well.

And following this, it seems like the former Chelsea and Roma man is closing in on a new contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to Sun, unnamed reports in Spain are stating that Salah is closing in on a new £430,000-a-week deal with the Merseyside club, with the deal set to see the attacker extend his stay at Anfield by another year.

If Salah ends up penning this new deal, it’ll surely put to bed any rumours linking the player with a move away from Anfield in the coming seasons.

Salah’s performances over the past couple of years definitely warrant a new deal with the Reds, and considering that the player is in line for a pay-rise with this new contract, it seems like Liverpool are thinking along the same lines.