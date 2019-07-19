‘He’s become a real top defender’ – Former Arsenal star praises £25m+ target, but raises key concern

Former Celtic and Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas feels that while the Premier League will be difficult for Kieran Tierney, his addition will be an improvement on what Arsenal have.

Nicholas feels that Tierney leaving for Arsenal will be a huge loss for Celtic, but has spoken highly of the defender and believes that he’ll be a welcome addition to Unai Emery’s squad, although he has warned that he’ll have to improve further to be a success in the Premier League.

As quoted by the Express, Nicholas told the Transfer Talk podcast on Sky Sports: “Well he’d be a big loss [for Celtic].

“Tierney has vastly improved at Celtic, become a real top, top defender in terms of the domestic setup in Scotland. But in England it’s so much harder, it’s very, very tough. If he does come then Arsenal will get an improvement on what they already have by a fair distance in my opinion.”

Tierney is said to be one of Arsenal’s top targets this summer, however, the Gunners have had two bids rejected already. According to Sky Sports, Celtic rejected a £15 million bid for 22-year-old which pushed Arsenal to make an improved £25 million offer for the Scot, as reported by the Sun.

However, Goal claimed that the Hoops rejected Arsenal’s second bid as well to raise doubts over whether or not a deal will even materialise.

Arsenal’s current left-backs include Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac, who mostly played in a more advanced role last season. Provided the Gunners manage to meet Celtic’s valuation of Tierney, they may well land a long-term solution but Nicholas feels as though he’ll have to improve even more to ensure he’s a success in England.