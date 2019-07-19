Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has ruled out an exit from Stamford Bridge as he is very happy at the club.

Alonso was linked with a return to Spain with MARCA claiming that Atletico Madrid were interested in him. However, the Spaniard has dismissed these links, claiming that he is happy with the Blues.

As quoted by the Sun, Alonso told reporters: “I signed a new contract last year and I’m very happy here. I don’t know if there’s been any contact, you will have to speak to Marina [Granovskaia] about that. I have four more years here and I’m very happy.

“The last three years have been amazing and I want more of that. I want to keep playing and winning things.”

Alonso has made 120 appearances for the Blues since joining them from Fiorentina in 2016 for a transfer fee reported to be £24 million by Sky Sports. The 28-year old has scored 18 goals and has 14 assists to his name so far.

Last season, the Spaniard netted four goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions as Chelsea won the Europa League and finished third in the Premier League. Alonso could have made more appearances but an injury forced Maurizio Sarri to bench him and prefer Emerson as left-back towards the end of the season.

Alonso featured as a substitute in Chelsea’s pre-season win over St. Patrick’s Athletic in Dublin and is also playing in Chelsea’s friendly against Kawasaki Frontale in Yokohama as he appears set to play a key role in Frank Lampard’s plans this season.