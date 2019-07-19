Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly interested in landing 19-year old Turkish goalkeeper Berke Ozer, who currently plays for Fenerbahce.

According to a report from Goal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Swiss club FC Basel are keeping close tabs on the shot-stopper and have had discussions with the player’s representatives.

Ozer joined Fenerbahce from Altinordu in 2018 and made his debut for the club in a Turkish Cup match against Giresunspor in Istanbul. Ozer kept a clean sheet during the game as Fenerbahce won 1-0.

However, this match remains Ozer’s only outing for Fenerbahce’s senior team as he spent most of the season either on the bench or playing for the U21 team. The teenager conceded only three goals in the eight matches he played for the U21s.

Fenerbahce currently have five goalkeepers in their squad and their first-choice goalkeeper is undoubtedly Harun Tekin who kept 11 clean sheets last season. With the presence of Tekin, Volkan Demirel, Altay Bayindir and Carlos Kameni, it seems very unlikely that Ozer will establish himself as a regular at the Istanbul club.

Hence, a move away from Fenerbahce might work for Ozer. Liverpool could be a suitable destination for him as the club might lose Simon Mignolet this summer as the Belgian’s agent wants him to leave Liverpool. Mignolet’s agent Nico Vaesen told Le Sport Plus as quoted by the Mirror: “The goalkeeper game of musical chairs hasn’t started yet. It’s important for Simon to play somewhere, and our goal is still to make him leave. He’s still got a lot to offer, and if we have an offer, we’re counting on Liverpool making an effort.”

With Mignolet’s departure possible, Ozer could be an understudy to Alisson alongside Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher.

As for Manchester City, they already have two backups for Ederson in Claudio Bravo and Daniel Grimshaw. Hence, if Ozer moves there, he could face a situation similar to the one he’s facing at Fenerbahce.