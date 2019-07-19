Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are reportedly all interested in signing 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

According to BILD, Liverpool are interested in signing Havertz, who has a contract till 2022. BILD also claims that Liverpool are not the only club who are keen as Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also in the race to sign him.

The report also states that Leverkusen value Havertz at €100 million and are not willing to sell him at any price lower than that.

Havertz is one of the most talented young midfielders in Germany and has been an integral part of Leverkusen’s side, having been with them since 2010. The 20-year old has made 105 appearances for Die Werkself, scoring 28 goals and providing 22 assists across all competitions.

20 of Havertz’s 28 goals for Bayer came last season where he was the top goalscorer for the club. The midfielder also provided seven assists as Leverkusen finished the season in 4th place, thus confirming their place in the 2019/20 Champions League. The youngster also finished the campaign as the joint third highest scorer with 17 goals.

His club performances earned Havertz a call-up to the Germany national team in 2018 and he made his international debut in a friendly against Peru. In only his second international appearance, Havertz provided his first assist for Germany in a 3-0 win over Russia.

One of Barcelona, Bayern Munich or Liverpool can benefit strongly if Havertz joins them. However, it’s highly unlikely any of the aforementioned clubs will be willing to pay €100 million to land the 20-year old midfielder as that is a huge fee even for the top clubs in Europe.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Leverkusen are willing to negotiate, and importantly, if any official bids are lodged from the interested clubs mentioned above.