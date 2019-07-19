Man United weighing up swap deal offer as club look to exchange Lukaku for Premier League superstar

Man United are said to be weighing up the idea of offering Romelu Lukaku to Arsenal in a swap deal for Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Lukaku’s future with the Red Devils has been talked about a lot this summer, with rumours being rife regarding the Belgian potentially ending his time with the club.

And now, it seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are willing to offer the player to rivals Arsenal in a swap deal for one of the Gunners’ better players.

According to Don Balon, United have looked at the possibility of getting rid of Lukaku ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

It’s also noted that United have considered offering Lukaku to Arsenal, with the Red Devils keen to swap the former Chelsea man for Aubameyang, a move that Unai Emery sees with good eyes.

Aubameyang has been in fine form for the Gunners ever since he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, with the forward even winning the Premier League Golden Boot during that time frame.

Lukaku wasn’t in the best of form for Solskjaer’s side last year, as he only managed to bag 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances, as United stumbled to a 6th-placed finish.

If United do manage to swap Lukaku for Aubameyang, it’ll be a brilliant move from the Red Devils, who’d be getting one of the PL’s most lethal forwards in return for the Belgian.