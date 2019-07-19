Man Utd handed transfer boost over £90m-rated target as exit hint dropped

Man Utd could potentially have a chance of prising Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio this summer, following on from comments from club president Claudio Lotito.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the top talents in Serie A in recent years, as he shown he has the all-round game to flourish at the top level.

From his physicality and agility to offer steeliness in midfield to his creativity and eye for goal in the final third, Milinkovic-Savic is undoubtedly capable of taking his game to the next level if he earns a move to a top club in Europe.

As noted by FourFourTwo, United have been paired with making a £72.3m offer for the Serbian international, but it’s added that Lazio are holding out for £90m.

However, based on the comments made by Lotito below, he has hinted that he could be in a weaker position to prevent Milinkovic-Savic from leaving this summer having battled so hard to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico last year. In turn, that could perhaps be a hint that if the right offer was made, he would be more inclined to consider it, and potentially accept.

“We’ve created a glasshouse, where it’s understood that people can’t be forced to perform their roles in an environment where they feel cramped,” Lotito told Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by The Mirror, who also link him with United.

“Milinkovic has shown sincerity and responsibility, so that isn’t the case with him. He feels good here.

“Last year I managed to resist the assaults of other clubs, but this year I’d have fewer weapons if a different solution was proposed to the player.

“Let’s say that I used up some of my weapons last year.”

Time will tell if United increase their reported offer and put pressure on the Biancocelesti to sell, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with midfield reinforcements this summer having lost Ander Herrera at the end of last month when his contract expired.

As noted by the Telegraph, speculation continues to link Paul Pogba with an exit, and especially if the Frenchman was to move on this summer, then Milinkovic-Savic could emerge as an ideal replacement to fill that void as there are certainly some similarities between the pair.

Having said that, Solskjaer will surely prefer to build around Pogba instead of having to replace him, and so time will tell if Milinkovic-Savic could even line up alongside the World Cup winner this coming season to form formidable a midfield partnership at Old Trafford.