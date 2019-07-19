Man Utd target Harry Maguire alternative in potential €40m raid on Italian giants

Man Utd could reportedly switch their focus away from long-time target Harry Maguire as they’ve been paired with a move for Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

As noted by talkSPORT, the Leicester City centre-half has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, but his reported £80m valuation has ensured that the situation has dragged on for weeks.

SEE MORE: Solskjaer suffers blow as £50m-rated Man Utd target plays down transfer talk

That is a huge fee to pay for the 26-year-old, and so many would perhaps argue that United are better off looking at alternative options this summer.

What is clear is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to bolster his defence ahead of the new season, as United conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last year, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

That’s despite having a number of options at his disposal, and so reinforcements to help shore up that leaky backline are surely needed.

With Maguire seemingly no closer to a move to Man Utd, The Express report that the Red Devils are keen on pursuing Demiral instead and have made an enquiry for the defensive ace, with Calciomercato previously noting that Juventus are unlikely to let him leave for less than €40m.

The 21-year-old only joined the reigning Serie A champions this summer, but after Matthijs de Ligt arrived from Ajax this week, they may well have to move one of their defensive options on as Maurizio Sarri arguably has too many players fighting for the same two spots.

In turn, United could take advantage of that situation, and given the difference in transfer fees, albeit he doesn’t possess the experience that Maguire has, particularly playing in England, Demiral could be a smart alternative option for the Red Devils.

Demiral previously impressed at Sassuolo to earn the move to Juventus, and it appears as though he may well have captured the attention of another top European club now.