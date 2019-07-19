Manchester City in talks to beat Barcelona and Liverpool to transfer of €15M South American star

Man City are in said to be in advanced negotiations with Velez Sarsfield over a deal for Thiago Almada, a player who’s also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool and Barca are two of a number of clubs that are in the hunt for the Argentine, however it looks like they’re close to missing out on a move for the youngster to Man City.

The report also notes that Pep Guardiola’s side are in advanced talks with the player and the club over a move for Almada, who’s contract contains a release clause of €15M.

Now, some would see this move from City as a very risky one, as Almada is very inexperienced at the top level, and paying €15M for a player like that is a risky move.

However, should Almada end up becoming something great, it’ll be seen as a great piece of business from Guardiola’s team in the coming years.

Almada, who can be used as either a striker or attacking midfielder, has made 16 appearances for Velez’s first team this year, bagging three goals and two assists in the process.

Albeit not much is known about Almada, the fact that some of the world’s biggest clubs are interested in signing him must mean that he has bags of potential in his locker.

And should City end up signing him this summer, Premier League fans will get to see exactly what the Argentine is made of in the season ahead.