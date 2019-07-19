Manchester City ready to offer £179M plus Leroy Sane in order to beat Barcelona to stunning transfer

Man City are reportedly willing to go all-out in order to sign PSG and Brazil winger Neymar, a player who’s also attracted interest from Barcelona.

As per a recent report from Sky Sports, Barcelona have made a new offer of £90M plus two of their players for Neymar, something that show just how keen they are to re-sign him this summer.

And following this, it seems like Barca could be about to face some serious competition from Pep Guardiola’s Man City in the race to sign the Brazilian international.

According to Don Balon, City are keen on bringing the player to the Etihad this summer, so much so that they’re reportedly willing to offer £179M (€200M) plus Leroy Sane in order to sign him.

Neymar is one of the best players on the planet, thus it’s easy to see why two of Europe’s biggest sides are willing to break the bank in order to sign him.

City currently already have a number of top class wingers to choose from, however that doesn’t mean they should be going for Neymar should the player be available.

Sane is one of the most dangerous wide players in the Premier League at the moment, however we’re sure City fans wouldn’t mind seeing the German leave should they be able to get Neymar in return.

It seems like this summer’s biggest transfer saga has just taken yet another turn…