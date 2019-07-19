Manchester United are preparing a sensational bid for one of their key transfer targets, the Red Devils really need to strengthen in this area ahead of next season.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are set to make their first bid for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils are expected to face competition from Tottenham for the Portuguese star’s signing.

As per A Bola’s report, Sporting value Fernandes at €70m (£62m), although it seems that neither United or Spurs will meet the Portuguese club’s asking price, it’s understood that the Premier League giants are expected to offer in the region of €50m to €55m for the star. (£45m to £49m).

United could have the upper hand in negotiations for the star, the Red Devils have stood firm in their interest for the 24-year-old throughout the summer, whereas Mauricio Pochettino’s side have went back and forth with their interest.

It’s also understood that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Fernandes as a crucial part of United’s plans for the future, the Norwegian needs to massively transform the Manchester outfit’s squad this summer.

Fernandes has been one of the prime targets on United fans’ lips this summer, it appears as though the 24-year-old’s future will soon be resolved as the Mirror have reported that the star’s agent, Miguel Pinho, is in England to discuss moves with United and Tottenham for the ace.

Fernandes established himself as one of Europe’s standout stars last season, the Portugal international scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists to his teammates in 53 appearances across all competitions. These numbers are truly remarkable.

One of Solskjaer’s key tasks this summer is transforming United’s below-par midfield ranks, superstar Paul Pogba was inconsistent for the Red Devils last season, whilst former Chelsea star Nemanja Matic looked shaky and marquee signing Fred turned out to be an expensive flop for the Old Trafford outfit.

The Premier League giants have also lost fan favourite Ander Herrera this summer.

Fernandes certainly has the tools to add a much-needed creative spark to United’s midfield ranks, the Red Devils certainly need to show more intent in the final third next season and Fernandes’ signing could make the club’s attack frightening.