Nine Real Madrid players still facing uncertain future as Zidane eyes one more marquee signing

Real Madrid are reportedly still willing to offload several players as Zinedine Zidane hopes to add one more marquee signing to his squad this summer.

The Spanish giants have been busy already this window, bringing in Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao to strengthen the squad.

It comes after a bitterly disappointing campaign for Los Blancos last year, as they were left trophyless and well off the pace set by Barcelona in La Liga.

In turn, they needed to react this summer to ensure that they could bounce back this coming campaign, and Zidane has been backed in the market thus far.

However, as noted by ESPN, it’s claimed that up to nine players are still facing an uncertain future and could be offloaded in order to create space in the squad and raise further funds for Zidane’s spending.

It’s noted that Isco and Marco Asensio could be axed if suitable offers are made, while Mariano and Gareth Bale are also specifically mentioned as having question marks over their futures at the Bernabeu.

Further, James Rodriguez and Lucas Vazquez could be moved on, while it’s suggested that Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo and Borja Mayoral are most likely to leave this summer.

It remains to be seen how many of those exit Real Madrid, as ultimately they can’t all be sacrificed as they would then run the risk of not having enough quality and depth in the squad to compete on multiple fronts.

That in itself raises the question as to whether it’s worth getting rid of key players to fund a move for a marquee signing, with Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba mentioned in the report above as still being on Zidane’s radar despite the likelihood that he could cost around £150m.