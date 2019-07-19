Photo: Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu spotted in Germany amid RB Leipzig loan transfer links

Chelsea and Wales youngster Ethan Ampadu has been spotted in Leipzig, Germany amid reports that RB Leipzig are keen on bringing in the Blues ace on a season-long loan deal.

According to a report from the Sun, Leipzig in interested in sealing a swoop for Ampadu that’ll see him move to the Bundesliga outfit on loan for the season ahead.

And given some recent photos that have emerged on social media, it seems like a potential move for Ampadu is firmly on the cards.

Ethan Ampadu ist bereits in Leipzig, das ist dann wohl der nächste Transfer! 18-jähriger Defensivspieler von Chelsea, der genau ins Anforderungaprofil von Nagelsmann passt! @ethanamp4 #amapdu #RBL #rbleipzig pic.twitter.com/eW2AMPBRvi — RB-Fans.de (@rb_fans) July 19, 2019

As seen in the photos above, Ampadu has been spotted in Leipzig amid reports the city’s local Bundesliga side want to sign him.

Looks like there’s some substance to this rumour after all…