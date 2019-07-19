‘He could slot into Liverpool’s team’- Pundit thinks Reds should consider Tottenham swoop

Former Liverpool player Dean Saunders feels that Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen could fit well in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Eriksen’s future has been a much talked about subject for a while now. The Dane told Danish tabloid newspaper Ekstra Bladet that he wanted a new challenge elsewhere. Eriksen said: “I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new. I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened at Tottenham – I will not be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new. I hope there will be a resolution during the summer. That’s the plan.

“In football you do not know when a resolution will happen. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants the best to it to happen as soon as possible, but in football things take time.”

Eriksen has been linked to a move to Real Madrid by MARCA while the Evening Standard have reported that Manchester United are eyeing him as a replacement for Paul Pogba should the Frenchman leave Old Trafford.

Now, Saunders has said that Liverpool could be an ideal destination for Eriksen who has entered the final 12 months of his Spurs contract.

Saunders told talkSPORT: “[They could] spend it maybe… I think Eriksen could slot into Liverpool’s team; somebody like Eriksen. That type of player who will make their midfield a bit more productive.”

Eriksen has been an integral player for Spurs since joining them from Ajax in 2013. The Denmark international has made 277 appearances for Spurs, scoring 66 goals and providing 86 assists. Last season, Eriksen was again pivotal for them, scoring 10 goals and providing 17 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool could be a suitable destination for him as the club arguably lacks an attacking playmaker. However, there is no doubt that Tottenham will do their best to keep the Danish attacking midfielder in north London given his importance to the side.