Solskjaer could get wish over £75m-rated Man Utd ace as doubts emerge over exit

Man Utd are reportedly at risk of seeing Inter fail to go through with their swoop for Romelu Lukaku and it’s said to be leaving Antonio Conte less than impressed.

The 26-year-old is coming off the back of an underwhelming campaign in which he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances, with question marks being raised over whether or not he fits into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans moving forward.

The Norwegian tactician appeared to favour going with pace and movement up front with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while he has brought in Daniel James this summer too.

However, The Sun previously reported that the Man Utd boss is eager for Lukaku to stick around next season, as ultimately the Belgian international does offer a different dynamic in the final third with his physicality and goalscoring skills in the box.

He may well get his wish as doubts continue to emerge over whether or not Inter are going to meet United’s valuation of Lukaku, as The Sun report that they are still being put off by his £75m price-tag, and that in turn is leaving Conte fuming as he had been promised the backing of the hierarchy to stamp his mark on the squad that he inherited from Luciano Spalletti.

It’s suggested that the Nerazzurri are questioning whether or not Lukaku is worth such a huge investment, and on one hand, it has to be said that it’s difficult to disagree with them as that is a lot of money for a player who struggled last season.

Nevertheless, he could be an ideal fit for Conte’s plans and the style of play he plans to adopt, while Lukaku’s attributes could make him a much more effective forward in Italy.

Time will tell if he gets his move to Serie A, but on the basis of the report above, the way in which the transfer saga has dragged on is seemingly raising real doubts over whether or not it will happen at all, and that isn’t going down well with Conte.