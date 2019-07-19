Solskjaer suffers blow as £50m-rated Man Utd target plays down transfer talk

Newcastle Utd midfielder Sean Longstaff has been linked with a move to Man Utd this summer, but he has played down exit talk.

As noted by the Mirror, the 21-year-old has been paired with interest from the Red Devils, although it has been claimed that his £50m price-tag was putting them off from making a bid.

Albeit a player with great potential, Longstaff has only featured in a handful of Premier League games to date, and so it would be no surprise if Man Utd opted against lodging an official bid anyway as he has yet to prove that he’s worthy of such a hefty fee.

However, it appears as though the player himself has now put an end to the speculation by suggesting that his focus is on getting fit and impressing Steve Bruce, rather than considering any speculation over his future and a possible move to Manchester.

“I just keep my head down,” Longstaff told Chronicle Live. “I am just trying to get fit – that’s all I can focus on. I am still a Newcastle United player.

“I want to get back on the pitch as soon as I can. That is what I am looking forward to doing.

“I make more and more progress everyday, that’s all I look forward to. I can’t wait to get on the pitch and impress the new boss.”

That sounds as though Longstaff is keen to stay on Tyneside, and so it will be a blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he seemingly fit the bill in terms of what the Man Utd boss is trying to now build at Old Trafford.

As seen in the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far this summer, the Premier League giants appear to be focusing on signing talented, young homegrown players, and so Longstaff would have ticked all the right boxes.

However, based on his comments above, coupled with his touted price-tag, it would appear as though Man Utd would now be better off looking elsewhere.