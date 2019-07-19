Talks held: Man Utd eye swoop for €80m-rated superstar but face key issue

Man Utd and Juventus have reportedly held initial discussions over the possibility of a deal to send Paulo Dybala to Old Trafford this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure in Juve’s success since his arrival in 2015, as he’s gone on to score 78 goals in 182 appearances to lead them to countless trophies.

However, his figures dipped last year after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, as he managed just 10 goals in 42 outings.

Having had a season to adapt and gel with the Portuguese superstar, coupled with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri this summer who could yet hand him a more important role, it remains to be seen if Dybala can rediscover his best form this season.

According to Calciomercato though, via an initial tweet from La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira, as seen below, it’s been reported that Man Utd and Juventus have been in contact over Dybala and plan to meet to discuss him further.

It could also lead to further talks over Paul Pogba, as per the report, but it remains to be seen if United are willing to prise the Argentine away from the Turin giants this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of options in attack already with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James expected to play key roles, but Dybala would arguably offer a different dynamic in the final third with his technical quality and creativity in a deeper role.

That in turn could complement the pace and movement of the names mentioned above perfectly, and there could well be sense behind the move.

However, it seems as though it’s still at a very early stage and time will tell whether or not an official bid will be lodged by Man Utd, and whether or not that has a knock-on effect in a possible Pogba exit from Old Trafford this summer.

The Dybala rumour does come at a time when Romelu Lukaku continues to be linked with an exit, as per The Sun, and so perhaps if United receive the £75m that they’re said to be demanding, that could go towards the Argentine playmaker.

However, Schira also mentions a potentially crucial point below, as it’s suggested that Dybala would prefer to stay in Turin which will be a major obstacle to any deal.