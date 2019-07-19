Tottenham left-back Danny Rose is reportedly set to leave the club this summer, and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a swoop.

The 29-year-old has been with Spurs since 2007, making almost 200 appearances for the club and establishing himself as a key figure for Mauricio Pochettino.

SEE MORE: Transfer boost for Spurs as £60M target eager to join them over Man United, key factor set to be stumbling point in deal

However, as per Sky Sports, he was left behind from the pre-season tour this summer as he looks set for an exit, and now it’s suggested that Ligue 1 giants PSG could be eyeing a swoop.

It’s added that Tottenham are keen to get around £20m for the England international, while Pochettino will look to bring in Ryan Sessegnon as his replacement if an exit does materialise.

It’s questionable as to whether this is another ideal move for Spurs and Pochettino, as after another top-four finish in the Premier League as well as their memorable run to the Champions League final, there is perhaps a case to be made that they should be building on what they have to improve further and take that next step to compete for major honours year in and year out.

Instead, with Kieran Trippier already leaving coupled with question marks over Rose’s future, it appears as though Pochettino could spend a big part of the summer looking for replacements to fill voids instead.

Time will tell if that process leads to Tottenham having an even stronger squad, as they showed with the €60m signing of Tanguy Ndombele to break their club transfer record earlier this month, as per BBC Sport, that they’re willing to splash out and bring in top-class quality to ensure that they can contend moving forward.

Sessegnon would perhaps be a smart move to replace Rose too, as the 19-year-old offers a long-term solution and will surely be keen to seal a move to north London this summer after Fulham failed to protect their top flight status last season.