Algeria had lady luck on their side this evening, as they scored a very fortunate opening goal against Senegal in the African Cup of Nations final.

With the game just two minutes old, Algeria took the lead, after a shot from Baghdad Bounedjah was deflected off of a Senegal defender, with the ball then going high into the air before going into the net.

It was a hugely lucky strike from Algeria, who’ve now taken a big step towards securing African Cup of Nations glory today.