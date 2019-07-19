Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has fuelled speculation that he’s angling for an Old Trafford exit by sitting out of the Red Devils’ training session today.

According to The Times (subscription required), Romelu Lukaku is intent on leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan this summer, the star striker seems to have become out of favour with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it’s understood that the Serie A giants are preparing a new and improved offer, worth a total of £75m for the forward.

Press Association reporter Simon Peach revealed that Lukaku sat out of United’s training at the Singapore National Stadium with a ‘knock’, Peach later shared a video of the Belgian star sitting on the bench whilst the rest of his teammates trained.

Take a look at Lukaku on the United bench below:

Romelu Lukaku watched training from the bench at Singapore's National Stadium as #MUFC prepare to face #Inter pic.twitter.com/5UVCVed3aT — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 19, 2019

According to the Guardian, the 26-year-old is one of Antonio Conte’s primary targets for Inter Milan this summer, the former Chelsea boss is understood to be a huge admirer of the Belgian.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already confirming that Lukaku won’t be taking part in United’s next preseason game, which is against Inter Milan funnily enough, it seems that the star’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.