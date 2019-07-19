Liverpool man Sadio Mane was lucky to not be booked, or at worst sent off, for Senegal this evening, as he blatantly elbowed Sofiane Feghouli in the African Cup of Nations final.

With a corner about to be swung in, Mane, for some reason, went and elbowed Feghouli in the chest, with the Algerian going down somewhat theatrically as a result.

It was a silly thing to do from Mane, and is something that could’ve easily seen him yellow carded by the referee.

If he does it again, he may not get so lucky next time round…