Video: Theo Hernandez scores stunning goal in AC Milan pre-season friendly

Theo Hernandez has wasted little time to show AC Milan what he can provide in the final third as he struck a superb goal in their 1-1 draw with Novara on Friday.

The Rossoneri played the pre-season friendly behind closed doors as they step up their preparations ahead of flying out to the US to participate in the International Champions Cup.

At this stage of the year, especially with a new coach at the helm in Marco Giampaolo, the focus will undoubtedly be on getting his ideas across to the players and ensuring that they implement them on the pitch while working on their fitness levels.

With that in mind, the result itself will matter little at this stage, but there were positive signs based on the highlights below, none more so than Hernandez’s long-range strike to level the encounter.

The 21-year-old joined Milan from Real Madrid earlier this month, with Goal.com noting that it was a deal worth €20m, and while he has a long way to go to prove that was a smart piece of business, Milan fans will certainly be excited about his impact in an attacking capacity too based on this evidence.

Theo Hernandez’s goal against Novara. Milan drew 1-1 in the friendly game earlier today@TheoHernandez pic.twitter.com/qK09ywJOnn — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 19, 2019