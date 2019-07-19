These Chelsea fans have raised question marks following Chelsea’s shock defeat to Kawasaki Frontale, can Lampard sort the team out before the season starts?

Chelsea looked slow and sluggish in their 1-0 defeat to J League outfit Kawasaki Frontale earlier today, the Blues did craft some quality opportunities but they lacked that crucial cutting edge in the final third.

Their wasted chances gave one-time Brazil international Leandro Damiao the chance to fire his side to a surprise victory in the 86th minute of the tie, Chelsea’s below-par defending was on full show, the Blues scrambled hopelessly around their box and Damiao was left free to head the ball into the back of the net at the far post.

Take a look a the goal here.

The main focus of this match was undoubtedly Chelsea’s chance to test themselves in a challenging climate, on this case the Blues succumbed to the fairly extreme conditions and they failed to really get into gear against the J League Champions.

Chelsea may have been guilty of underestimating their in-form opponents:

They're the champions of the J league. They beat the league leaders and their famous rivals 3-0 a few days ago, so their form is amazing. I looked yesterday, they're currently on a 17game unbeaten run. Japanese teams are very good https://t.co/RmX3r8no0k — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) July 19, 2019

Check out some reaction from fans to the preseason defeat below:

People actually think these 2 are taking Chelsea somewhere ??????????? pic.twitter.com/ucsg3eeYux — Brother Dro (@TrapDro8) July 19, 2019

See the excuse “Solid 90mins of fitness” A defeat is a defeat…Wake Up….oh #SarriOut ? — Chelsea News ®? (@CFCNewsReport) July 19, 2019

Drawing with Irish Leprechauns and now losing to Japanese part timers? Enough is enough, #LampardOut — Joey (@TammyBaebraham) July 19, 2019

We’ve been telling ourselves for the last 2 seasons at Chelsea that our finishing will improve. I’m still waiting… Hopefully Lampard has a trick and can get some of these players to stop being so wasteful. — Dan Panda (@cozierpanda) July 19, 2019

I really like Frank and happy he is our mamager,but the quicker he adapt and know how to get the best out of some of these average players like Sarri did the better, yes it’s pre season but it’s important to win,it prepares you mebtally,learn from the Older coaches & add your bit — Marv (@marvinb123) July 19, 2019

I don’t want to rate him with pre-season friendlies but it will be wise for us to prepare ourselves for a very tough season.. I’m not sure if I should believe that we are strong contender this season. — Heart of St John (@HeartofStJohn1) July 19, 2019

And that was a strong line up ?? — Lebo?? (@kea1380ga) July 19, 2019

Chelsea have Quality. We have to do something this season. Our performance was very bad. — Rexefani Snr (@EffahAnning) July 19, 2019

I know it’s just a pre season match. Experiments and tinkering going on with tactics and judging players fitness and qualities. But still we being a top PL side should dominate and win against Japanese teams.

I am not worried about the result, the performance is worrying me. — Aniruddha (@AniChelsea11) July 19, 2019

Yess it’s just pre season but you can actually play a good game and lose but in our case it was different… poor game from Evri one — KING?ADJ (@AdjorKobby14) July 19, 2019

I seriously doubt if lampard can do well — okoli chijioke (@kophrixz) July 19, 2019

Send Palmer, Bakayoko, Drinkwater to London and sell them already. Thanks. — Lamps (@LampardLegacy8) July 19, 2019

Some Chelsea fans should be worried that the club were focused on blocking some fans on Twitter after the shock defeat, this doesn’t really look good for the Blues:

15 minutes after a meaningless pre-season friendly and our assistant manager is scouting through club mentions for harmless jokes. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QNANbQYL7z — #PreSeason-Daily ? (@EmenaIo) July 19, 2019

Chelsea have only managed to win one of their three preseason clashes so far, fortunately Lampard still has more than enough friendly games left to work on the weaknesses of his side, Blues fans shouldn’t read too much into the unflattering performances just yet.