‘Wasteful’ and ‘worrying’ – These Chelsea fans react to shock friendly loss against Kawasaki Frontale

Chelsea FC
These Chelsea fans have raised question marks following Chelsea’s shock defeat to Kawasaki Frontale, can Lampard sort the team out before the season starts?

Chelsea looked slow and sluggish in their 1-0 defeat to J League outfit Kawasaki Frontale earlier today, the Blues did craft some quality opportunities but they lacked that crucial cutting edge in the final third.

Their wasted chances gave one-time Brazil international Leandro Damiao the chance to fire his side to a surprise victory in the 86th minute of the tie, Chelsea’s below-par defending was on full show, the Blues scrambled hopelessly around their box and Damiao was left free to head the ball into the back of the net at the far post.

Take a look a the goal here.

The main focus of this match was undoubtedly Chelsea’s chance to test themselves in a challenging climate, on this case the Blues succumbed to the fairly extreme conditions and they failed to really get into gear against the J League Champions.

Chelsea may have been guilty of underestimating their in-form opponents:

Check out some reaction from fans to the preseason defeat below:

Some Chelsea fans should be worried that the club were focused on blocking some fans on Twitter after the shock defeat, this doesn’t really look good for the Blues:

Chelsea have only managed to win one of their three preseason clashes so far, fortunately Lampard still has more than enough friendly games left to work on the weaknesses of his side, Blues fans shouldn’t read too much into the unflattering performances just yet.

