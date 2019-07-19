West Ham United are reportedly eyeing the signing of another striker this summer, the Hammers recently signed Sebastien Haller for a club record fee.

London giants West Ham are on the hunt for another attacker according to reports, the Hammers need to bolster their frontline after several exits this summer.

West Ham recently announced the marquee signing of Eintracht Frankfurt star Sebastien Haller, according to BBC Sport, the Irons have splashed out a club record fee of £45m to land the Frenchman.

It seems that Manuel Pellegrini has set his sights on adding another attacker to his ranks this summer, West Ham could be serious challengers for a Europa League spot next season.

This is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who works across several media outlets like the Mirror, TeamTalk and Bleacher Report:

West Ham have completed £45m deal for Sebastian Haller…and they are already working on another deal for a striker https://t.co/6qOjzYTwey — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) July 17, 2019

As well as signing target-man Haller, West Ham signed Spanish attacker Pablo Fornals from La Liga side Villarreal earlier this summer, the Irons signed the ace for £24m, according to BBC Sport.

The London club are in desperate need of bolstering their attacking options this summer, injury-ridden Andy Carroll was released at the end of last season, misfit Lucas Perez returned to Spain and star Marko Arnautovic made a switch to the Chinese Super League after pushing for an exit from the London Stadium.

According to The Scotsman, one of West Ham’s reported targets is Rangers star Alfredo Morelos, a source that goes by the name of ‘EXWHUEmployee’ revealed that the talented youngster could be snapped up for as little as £4m to £5m.

Morelos would be a solid backup option to Haller.