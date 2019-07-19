Inter boss Antonio Conte has responded to a question on his reported interest in signing Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

As noted by The Sun, Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Italy, although it has been claimed that United’s demands of around £75m for the Belgian striker has seen talks drag on.

SEE MORE: Man Utd target Harry Maguire alternative in potential €40m raid on Italian giants

Conte replaced Luciano Spalletti at Inter earlier this summer, and tasked with launching a Serie A title bid as well as making a positive impression in the Champions League this season, the former Chelsea boss will have wanted to stamp his mark on the squad.

He’s been able to with other additions including the likes of Diego Godin and Stefano Sensi, but as of yet, Inter have been unable to secure a deal for Lukaku.

The Nerazzurri are set to face Man Utd in a pre-season friendly tomorrow, a game which Lukaku won’t feature in as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed to the media earlier on Friday that he has a knock.

Conte was asked about his thoughts on the 26-year-old, and admitted that he likes him as a player and believes he will be “important” for Inter if he were to join.

“Frustrated is a big word. Lukaku is United’s player and this is the reality,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“You know very well that I like this player, also in the past when I was Chelsea’s coach and I tried to bring him. But I repeat: today Lukaku is a player of United. I have great respect for United.

“I consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement. We know which is our situation; we will see what happens.”

Time will tell if the two clubs can reach an agreement before the transfer deadline, as given Lukaku only managed 15 goals in 45 appearances last season and with Solskjaer appearing to prefer pace and directness in attack from the likes of Marcus Rashford, United could be ready to green light an exit if their demands are met.