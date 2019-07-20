Video: Liverpool star shows big season could be ahead with outrageous skills vs Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a difficult season last term, missing much of the campaign through injury.

Now, however, it looks like he’s back with a vengeance as he can be seen making fools out of Borussia Dortmund players in the video clip below.

A huge talent when he’s fully fit and on his game, Oxlade-Chamberlain looks back to his best and is showing he could have a big season ahead with Liverpool now.

Reds fans will certainly hope he’s ready to make a big impact, and moments of skill like this will have may LFC supporters excited about seeing more of him again in 2019/20.