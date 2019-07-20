Barcelona make enquiry for €30M star as club look to rival Arsenal in transfer race

Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry for Juventus and Italy youngster Moise Kean, as they look to rival Arsenal in the race for the player.

Kean burst onto the scene for the Old Lady last year, as the 19-year-old bagged six goals and an assist in 13 league appearances, helping the club win yet another successive Serie A title in the process.

And it seems like this form has caught the eye of a number of the world’s top clubs, two of which are Arsenal and Barcelona.

According to reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, all of Arsenal, Barca and Everton are keen on signing the forward, with both the Blaugrana and the Gunners making enquiries for the player.

Juventus are after as much as €30M if they are to let Kean go this summer, however the Italian giants will want a first refusal clause inserted into any deal they agree for the youngster, as per Di Marzio’s report.

Kean showed last year that he has the potential to become one of the best forwards on the planet in the future, thus we can easily see why some of the world’s biggest clubs are in for him.

It’ll be interesting to see where Kean ends up come the end of the summer window next month, and whether any club is willing to fork out the money needed to buy him.

However, given this report, it seems like both Arsenal and Barca are serious about buying him, and honestly, we can’t really blame them!