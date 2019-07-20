BID MADE: Spurs lodge £61M offer as club look to BEAT Man United to exciting transfer

Spurs have reportedly tabled an offer of €68M (£61M) for Argentina and Real Betis midfielder Giovano Lo Celso, a player who’s also caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United.

According to Spanish news outlet El Transistor on Twitter, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have lodged a new £61M bid for the Argentine international, as they look to seal a move to north London for the midfielder this summer.

This news will not be good for Man United to hear, as it looks like Spurs have taken the lead over them in the race to sign the player if this report is anything to go off.

As per the Sun, Solskjaer’s side are interested in bringing the 23-year-old to Old Trafford in the coming weeks, however given this recent bid from Spurs, it seems like the Red Devils may have to pluck their ideas up and get a move on if they want to beat Tottenham to the player’s signature.

??Carlos Hidalgo: 'El Tottenham ofrece cerca de 68 millones de euros por Lo Celso, de los que el @RealBetis sacaría 42 millones (por los derechos de traspaso de otros equipos)'https://t.co/o1BALPnhAP pic.twitter.com/COfl3EotCQ — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) July 19, 2019

Whichever side manages to sign Lo Celso this summer will be getting a mighty fine player on their hands.

Last year, the Betis star bagged 16 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Andalusian side, as he helped them achieve a top-10 finish in La Liga and reach the semi finals of the Copa Del Rey.

Lo Celso is one of the most talented and promising midfielders to come out of La Liga in recent years, and we’re sure he’ll be able to get either Spurs or Man United fans off their seats with his displays depending on which side he signs for.