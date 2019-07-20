This Chelsea ace will be given the chance to make a name for himself out on loan next season, the talented attacker has been capped at youth level for England.

According to The Sun via all Nigeria soccer, Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo is set to leave the club on loan this summer, the 20-year-old is reportedly training with a separate group of players that are destined to head out on loan next season.

Ugbo had the chance to impress new boss Frank Lampard in Chelsea’s first preseason clash against Bohemians last week, the Nigerian-born ace struggled to shine in the 1-1 draw and this could be why the ace has been placed on the loan list.

Ugbo has worked his way up Chelsea’s ranks since joining the club’s academy at Under-10s level, the centre forward has been a part of sides that have won the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League.

Ugbo spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe United in League One, the ace struggled to find his feet and managed to score just one goal in 16 appearances.

The England youth international has also had loan spells in League One with MK Dons and his first ever loan move was to Barnsley in the Championship.

Ugbo will be hoping to take his career to the next level, despite his impressive displays for Chelsea’s youth sides – the youngster has struggled to perform out on loan.

With 30 League One appearances to his name, Ugbo might have the experience needed to hit the ground running at his next loan club.

The 20-year-old also has a combined 20 caps for England’s Under-17s and Under-20s, Ugbo must be frustrated with his recent performances and he’ll be looking to find his feet next season.