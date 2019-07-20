Chelsea look set to make a loss of £9million on defender Baba Rahman, as the Ghanaian closes in on a move to French side Marseille.

According to the Guardian, the Blues paid £14m upfront to sign the player from Augsburg back in 2015, however since then, the player’s Chelsea career hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the 25-year-old has only made 23 first team appearances for the club, with the player making numerous loan moves away during that time frame as well.

And now, it seems like Rahman is close to calling time on his stint with the west London club, as the Sun report that the left-back is close to signing for Marseille.

The report also states that Marseille are readying a £5m offer for the Ghana international, with Chelsea officials even being spotted meeting with Marseille’s sporting director recently, something that suggests a deal is certainly in the pipeline.

At this point, we’re sure Chelsea aren’t bothered about how much of a loss they make on Rahman, as they’d surely just want to get the player’s wages off their books as soon as possible.

Rahman never really seized his chance to impress Chelsea fans during his time with the club, and now, it seems like he may never get the chance to do so following this news.

It’ll be interesting to see exactly how much Chelsea get for Rahman, however we’re sure the fee they’re going to get is to be lower than the £14m they paid to bring him in four years ago.