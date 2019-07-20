Medical complete: Chelsea ace takes step closer to leaving on temporary transfer

Chelsea starlet Ethan Ampadu has had his medical with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as he edges ever closer to finalising a loan transfer to the club.

The Wales international looks a bright prospect coming through at Stamford Bridge, but has found first-team football hard to come by in recent times.

And despite the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager looking like being a boost for a number of Chelsea youngsters, it seems Ampadu is still not quite seen as part of the first-team yet.

According to Sky Sports, the 18-year-old has now had his medical to move closer to joining Leipzig, which follows him being left out of Lampard’s pre-season tour squad.

Some Blues fans may feel frustrated to see a talent like Ampadu being overlooked, but it could also be hugely beneficial for him to go out on loan and gain a little more experience before playing more often in the Premier League and other big competitions.

Chelsea may well see a far better player return from Germany next season, with moves abroad certainly doing wonders for the development of other young British players in recent times.

Jadon Sancho is the obvious example after his fine development at Borussia Dortmund, while Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe have also done well in spells in the Bundesliga.