There is much more to a transfer than simply agreeing a fee these days. Sell on fees, buy back clauses and fee structures can cause negotiations to drag on. According to reports, Juventus have established the conditions they want Arsenal or Everton to meet if they allow their young star to leave.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are open to selling Moise Kean, but it depends on a few things. The transfer fee must be at least €30m, there must be a buyback clause and it also depends on the futures of Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

The Daily Star had reported Arsenal and Everton were among several top European clubs to show an interest in bringing the Italian international to the Premier League.

READ MORE: Juventus close in on making Lyon starlet fourth free agent signing this summer

Kean broke through last season for Juve, scoring six league goals and scoring two goals in his three appearances for the national team.

In terms of his development, a move to Everton makes more sense at the moment because he would be more likely to play. At Arsenal he would be behind Lacazette and Aubameyang in the pecking order so unless either of them left, it would be a strange move for him to make.

Any buying club would need to push for a big profit in the buy back clause, otherwise they face developing the player and letting him return to Juventus cheaply in the future.

Kean became the youngest player to play for Juventus in 2016, when he made his debut aged 16 years, eight months and 23 days.